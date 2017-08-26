GretchenBrazilian singer. Born 29 May 1959
Gretchen
1959-05-29
Gretchen Biography (Wikipedia)
Maria Odete Brito de Miranda, known as Gretchen (born 29 May 1959 in Rio de Janeiro) is a Brazilian singer and reality television personality. She achieved popularity with the movie Aleluia, Gretchen, which tells the story of a German Brazilian immigrant family. Gretchen is known for reinventing both her music and representation, and for maintaining her autonomy within the music industry. She has a vast musical repertory, and has been a source of some controversy throughout her career. Referred to as the Rainha do Bumbum ("Queen of Butt"), Gretchen is often cited as an influence by other artists.
Gretchen Tracks
Freak le Boom Boom
Gretchen
Freak le Boom Boom
Freak le Boom Boom
Carmen Miranda
Gretchen
Carmen Miranda
Carmen Miranda
