Maria Odete Brito de Miranda, known as Gretchen (born 29 May 1959 in Rio de Janeiro) is a Brazilian singer and reality television personality. She achieved popularity with the movie Aleluia, Gretchen, which tells the story of a German Brazilian immigrant family. Gretchen is known for reinventing both her music and representation, and for maintaining her autonomy within the music industry. She has a vast musical repertory, and has been a source of some controversy throughout her career. Referred to as the Rainha do Bumbum ("Queen of Butt"), Gretchen is often cited as an influence by other artists.