Bryan Kelly (born 1934) is a composer whose compositions include evening canticles in C and A flat for Church of England evensong. His Magnificat and Nunc dimittis in C incorporate Latin American rhythms. His orchestral works include the Cuban Suite, the New Orleans Suite, an overture Provence, Divertissement, two Leicestershire Schools Symphony Orchestra commissions - the overture Sancho Panza (1969) and Sinfonia Concertante (1967) - and the Caliban and Ariel suite for double bass. He has also written the Whodunnit Suite for Trumpet and Piano which includes pieces of the titles: Poirot (Detective), Lavinia Lurex (Actress), Colonel Glib (Retired), Miss Slight (Spinster of This Parish), The Chief Suspect, and The Chase.