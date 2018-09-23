Barry BanksBorn 1960
Barry Banks
1960
Barry Banks Biography (Wikipedia)
Barry Banks (born in Stoke-on-Trent) is an English lyric tenor who, after a long association with The Metropolitan Opera and English National Opera, has achieved acclaim as one of finest interpreters of the Italian bel canto repertoire.
Barry Banks Tracks
Saul's Conversion at Damascus (Paulus)
Felix Mendelssohn
Falstaff - opera in 2 acts: Ah! La mia mente estatica
Michael William Balfe
Semiramide (Proms 2016)
Gioachino Rossini
Past BBC Events
Proms 2016: Prom 68
Royal Albert Hall
2016-09-04T22:45:48
4
Sep
2016
Proms 2016: Prom 68
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2008: Prom 34
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eqj9rz
Royal Albert Hall
2008-08-11T22:45:48
11
Aug
2008
Proms 2008: Prom 34
Royal Albert Hall
