David GrantPop singer. Born 8 August 1956
David Grant
David Grant Biography (Wikipedia)
David Grant (born 8 August 1956 in Hackney, London) is a British pop singer, celebrity and vocal coach.
David Grant Tracks
Could It Be I'm Falling In Love
Could It Be I'm Falling In Love
Could It Be I'm Falling In Love
Mated
Mated
Mated
Could It Be I'm Falling In Love (Live At Koko, 14 Nov 2018)
Could It Be I'm Falling In Love (Live At Koko, 14 Nov 2018)
You're Lying (Live At Koko, 14 Nov 2018)
You're Lying (Live At Koko, 14 Nov 2018)
Intuition (Live At Koko, 14 Nov 2018)
Intuition (Live At Koko, 14 Nov 2018)
Intuition
Intuition
Intuition
Change
Change
Change
Love Will Find A Way (12" version)
Love Will Find A Way (12" version)
Watching You Watching Me
Watching You Watching Me
