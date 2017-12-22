Randy is a Swedish punk rock band from Hortlax, Sweden, formed in 1992. They were first inspired by skate punk bands like NOFX and Propagandhi but after the release of The Rest Is Silence and the depart of their bass player Patrik Trydvall, they radically changed their musical style and adopted an older sound reminiscent of Thin Lizzy, The Misfits and Ramones. After his departure, Patrik went on to continue with his band, Diefenbaker.

While never achieving mainstream success, Randy have developed a cult following in the punk community over the years and were particularly successful in their homeland. The albums Welfare Problems and The Human Atom Bombs are especially well regarded by punk fans.[citation needed] In Sweden, they were nominated for the prestigious "Golden Microphone" award in 2004 as well as a Swedish Grammy for "Best Rock" performance. They were also signed by Burning Heart Records, a sub-label of Epitaph Records, in the early 2000s. So far, they have released six studio albums. The latest album is called Randy the Band, released in 2005. Randy were subsequently dropped from Burning Heart and are currently seeking a label to release a new album. In May 2012, drummer Fredrik Granberg made a post on the band's Facebook page, saying "Something might happen this summer. News coming up soon."