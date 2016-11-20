Amazing Blondel70s UK chamber folk group. Formed 1969
Amazing Blondel
1969
Amazing Blondel Biography (Wikipedia)
Amazing Blondel are an English acoustic progressive folk band, containing Eddie Baird, John Gladwin, and Terry Wincott. They released a number of LPs for Island Records in the early 1970s. They are sometimes categorised as psychedelic folk or as medieval folk rock, but their music was much more a reinvention of Renaissance music, based around the use of period instruments such as lutes and recorders.
Amazing Blondel Tracks
Siege Of Yaddlethorpe
Amazing Blondel
Siege Of Yaddlethorpe
Siege Of Yaddlethorpe
Three Seasons Almaine
Amazing Blondel
Three Seasons Almaine
Three Seasons Almaine
Spring Air
Amazing Blondel
Spring Air
Spring Air
Benidictus Domine
Amazing Blondel
Benidictus Domine
Benidictus Domine
Anthem
Amazing Blondel
Anthem
Anthem
Queen Of Scots
Amazing Blondel
Queen Of Scots
Queen Of Scots
Willowood
Amazing Blondel
Willowood
Willowood
Lady Marion's Galliard
Amazing Blondel
Lady Marion's Galliard
Lady Marion's Galliard
Under The Greenwood Tree
Amazing Blondel
Under The Greenwood Tree
Under The Greenwood Tree
Pavan
Amazing Blondel
Pavan
Pavan
Past BBC Events
Glastonbury: 1970
Worthy Farm, Pilton
1970-09-19T22:43:19
19
Sep
1970
Glastonbury: 1970
Worthy Farm, Pilton
