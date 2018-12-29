CabbageManchester based 5 piece neo-punk band
- Liz was joined by Lee from Cabbagehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04rwlsw.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04rwlsw.jpg2017-02-04T14:37:00.000ZLiz was joined by Lee from Cabbagehttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04rwlxn
- Cabbage - Terrorist Synthesizer (BBC Introducing session)https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04j8ryy.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04j8ryy.jpg2016-11-28T17:08:00.000ZCabbage perform Terrorist Synthesizer in session for BBC Introducing at Maida Vale.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04j8s2l
- Cabbage - Dinner Lady (BBC Introducing session)https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04j8814.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04j8814.jpg2016-11-28T16:06:00.000ZCabbage perform Dinner Lady in session for BBC Introducing at Maida Vale.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04j8b1s
- Sound Of 2017 - The Longlisthttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04hqsgy.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04hqsgy.jpg2016-11-27T23:59:00.000ZShowcasing the most exciting rising stars in music.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04j1p3c
- Cabbage - Uber Capitalist Death Trade (BBC Introducing session)https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04hxv92.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04hxv92.jpg2016-11-25T17:35:00.000ZCabbage perform Uber Capitalist Death Trade in session for BBC Introducing at Maida Vale.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04hxvbt
- Cabbage - Kevin (BBC Introducing session)https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04hxvfw.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04hxvfw.jpg2016-11-25T17:35:00.000ZCabbage perform Kevin in session for BBC Introducing at Maida Vale.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04hxvkc
- Manchester post-punk band Cabbage reveal their agenda...https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0485w0d.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0485w0d.jpg2016-09-17T10:15:00.000ZMark Radcliffe and Stuart Maconie are joined by Manchester post-punk band Cabbage.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0485w1h
- Cabbage - Kevin (T in the Park 2016)https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0413pxk.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0413pxk.jpg2016-07-15T15:01:00.000ZCabbage perform Kevin at T in the Park 2016.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p041kvgv
Arms Of Pleonexia
Exhibit A
Uber Capitalist Death Trade
Postmodernist Caligula
Molotov Alcopop
Celebration Of A Disease
Preach To The Converted
Gibraltar Ape
Disinfect Us
Perdurabo
