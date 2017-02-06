Brooke WaggonerBorn 1984
Brooke Waggoner
1984
Brooke Waggoner Biography (Wikipedia)
Brooke Waggoner (born May 30, 1984) is an American singer-songwriter from New Orleans, Louisiana, who resides in Nashville, Tennessee.
Brooke Waggoner Tracks
Temporary Ground
Temporary Ground
Temporary Ground
Heal for the Honey
Heal for the Honey
Heal for the Honey
Brooke Waggoner Links
