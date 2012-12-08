Carlo FarinaDied July 1639
Carlo Farina
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/19dec886-dabd-48e8-9b97-a8dd65c38ce6
Carlo Farina Biography (Wikipedia)
Carlo Farina (ca. 1600 – July 1639) was an Italian composer, conductor and violinist of the Early Baroque era.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Carlo Farina Tracks
Sort by
Sonata 'La Desperata" for violin and basso continuo
Carlo Farina
Sonata 'La Desperata" for violin and basso continuo
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Carlo Farina Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist