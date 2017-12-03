Drew GehlingBorn 16 October 1982
Drew Gehling
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1982-10-16
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/19d868f6-f116-4d8a-a5ae-7e31a61cb25d
Drew Gehling Biography (Wikipedia)
Andrew Shearer Gehling (born October 16, 1982) is an American stage and screen actor, best known for his role as Dr. Pomatter in the Broadway musical Waitress, Garry Marshall's Billy & Ray, and as the voice of Gord in the 2006 video game Bully from Rockstar Games.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Drew Gehling Tracks
Sort by
Bad Idea
Jessie Mueller
Bad Idea
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0202bxy.jpglink
Bad Idea
Last played on
Back to artist