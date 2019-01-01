Massive is a hard rock band from Melbourne, Australia. The current line up consists of Brad Marr (vocals, guitar), Ben Laguda (lead guitar, backing vocals) and Andrew Greentree (drums).

In the edition of 20 April 2016 of Kerrang Magazine they were described as a band "more than ready to follow in Guns N Roses footsteps". They have also been featured in Rolling Stone Classic Rock Magazine and Metal Hammer The band are signed to Earache Records.