MassiveAustralian rock
Massive
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/19d763c7-d726-4c7a-97f8-c477ccd0b16c
Massive Biography (Wikipedia)
Massive is a hard rock band from Melbourne, Australia. The current line up consists of Brad Marr (vocals, guitar), Ben Laguda (lead guitar, backing vocals) and Andrew Greentree (drums).
In the edition of 20 April 2016 of Kerrang Magazine they were described as a band "more than ready to follow in Guns N Roses footsteps". They have also been featured in Rolling Stone Classic Rock Magazine and Metal Hammer The band are signed to Earache Records.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Massive Tracks
Sort by
Massive Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist