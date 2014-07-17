Heiner HopfnerBorn 28 June 1941. Died 21 August 2014
Heiner Hopfner
1941-06-28
Heiner Hopfner Biography (Wikipedia)
Heiner Hopfner (28 June 1941 in Mitterteich – 31 August 2014) was a German opera, lied and concert singer as well as a singing teacher in the tenor vocal range.
Heiner Hopfner Tracks
Requiem in C minor
Birgit Calm, Nikolaus Hillebrand, Georg Ratzinger, Munich Consort of Music, Choir of St Peter's Cathedral, Regensburg, Carl Ditters von Dittersdorf, Heiner Hopfner & Hanna Farinelli
Requiem in C minor
Requiem in C minor
Performer
Last played on
