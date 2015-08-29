The Five AmericansFormed 1964. Disbanded 1969
The Five Americans
1964
The Five Americans Biography (Wikipedia)
Five Americans was a 1960s American rock band, most famous for their song, "Western Union", which reached number five in the U.S. Billboard chart and was their only single to chart in the Top 20.
Western Union
The Five Americans
Western Union
Western Union
Gimme Some Lovin'
The Five Americans
Gimme Some Lovin'
Gimme Some Lovin'
Reality
The Five Americans
Reality
Reality
The Sound Of Love
The Five Americans
The Sound Of Love
The Sound Of Love
I See The Light
The Five Americans
I See The Light
I See The Light
