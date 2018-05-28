Sammy FainBorn 17 June 1902. Died 6 December 1989
Sammy Fain
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical2.jpg
1902-06-17
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/19cd620e-3fcf-4081-b5f4-e8714dc021fd
Sammy Fain Biography (Wikipedia)
Sammy Fain, (born Samuel E. Feinberg) (June 17, 1902 – December 6, 1989) was an American Jewish composer of popular music. In the 1920s and early 1930s, he contributed numerous songs that form part of The Great American Songbook, and Broadway theatre, he was also a popular musician and vocalist
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Sammy Fain Tracks
Sort by
Love Is a Many-Splendored Thing
Sammy Fain
Love Is a Many-Splendored Thing
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03yfdjh.jpglink
Love Is a Many-Splendored Thing
Ensemble
Last played on
Love is a Many-splendoured thing
Sammy Fain
Love is a Many-splendoured thing
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05s41f1.jpglink
Love is a Many-splendoured thing
Last played on
Love is a many splendoured thing
Sammy Fain
Love is a many splendoured thing
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Love is a many splendoured thing
Ensemble
Last played on
Peter Pan (1953) - What Made The Red Man Red?
Sammy Fain
Peter Pan (1953) - What Made The Red Man Red?
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Peter Pan (1953) - What Made The Red Man Red?
Last played on
The Second Star to the Right
Sammy Fain
The Second Star to the Right
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Second Star to the Right
Last played on
Secret Love
Sammy Fain
Secret Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04yd778.jpglink
Secret Love
Last played on
Walt Disney's Alice in Wonderland (1951) - The Walrus and the Carpenter
Oliver Wallace
Walt Disney's Alice in Wonderland (1951) - The Walrus and the Carpenter
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Walt Disney's Alice in Wonderland (1951) - The Walrus and the Carpenter
Orchestra
Last played on
Walt Disney's Alice in Wonderland (1951) - I'm Late
Oliver Wallace
Walt Disney's Alice in Wonderland (1951) - I'm Late
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Walt Disney's Alice in Wonderland (1951) - I'm Late
Orchestra
Last played on
West End Musical Medley (The Hills are Alive, Edelweiss and Secret Love)
Richard Rodgers
West End Musical Medley (The Hills are Alive, Edelweiss and Secret Love)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfrf.jpglink
Alice in Wonderland
Sammy Fain
Alice in Wonderland
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04wr2jn.jpglink
Alice in Wonderland
Last played on
You Can Fly! You Can Fly! You Can Fly!
Sammy Fain
You Can Fly! You Can Fly! You Can Fly!
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
You Can Fly! You Can Fly! You Can Fly!
Performer
Last played on
Movie Theme Song Medley
Harry Warren
Movie Theme Song Medley
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvtm.jpglink
Movie Theme Song Medley
Last played on
Secret Love
Clare Teal
Secret Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02kxyml.jpglink
Secret Love
Last played on
Secret love
Sammy Fain
Secret love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Secret love
Last played on
Love Is A Many Splendored Thing
Sammy Fain
Love Is A Many Splendored Thing
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Love Is A Many Splendored Thing
Last played on
Sammy Fain Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist