Joe Duddell (born 26 July 1972) is a composer, musician and conductor from Manchester, UK, and former Associate Professor of Music in the School of Music and Performing Arts of Bath Spa University. He is most notable for his critically acclaimed work with British indie rock groups such as James, Elbow and Daughter.
Duddell studied music at the University of Salford and the Royal Academy of Music, and has held academic posts at Exeter University, Brunel University and Salford University before taking up his post at Bath Spa in September 2012.
He is composer-in-residence at the annual Festival N°6 held in Portmerion, Wales.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Joe Duddell Tracks
Vaporize
Joe Duddell
Vaporize
Vaporize
Ensemble
St Anthony: An Ode To Anthony H. Wilson (Andrew Weatherall Instrumental Remix)
Mike Garry & Joe Duddell
St Anthony: An Ode To Anthony H. Wilson (Andrew Weatherall Instrumental Remix)
St Anthony - An Ode To Anthony H Wilson
Mike Garry & Joe Duddell
St Anthony - An Ode To Anthony H Wilson
St Anthony - An Ode To Anthony H Wilson
Performer
St Anthony
Mike Garry & Joe Duddell
St Anthony
St Anthony
Performer
Nightswimming
Psappha & Joe Duddell
Nightswimming
Nightswimming
Performer
Magnificat & Nunc Dimittis
Joe Duddell
Magnificat & Nunc Dimittis
Magnificat & Nunc Dimittis
Past BBC Events
BBC Philharmonic Presents... 2014: Clean Bandit
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e2r5d4
MediaCityUK, Salford
2014-09-10T22:57:44
10
Sep
2014
BBC Philharmonic Presents... 2014: Clean Bandit
19:00
MediaCityUK, Salford
