Joe Duddell (born 26 July 1972) is a composer, musician and conductor from Manchester, UK, and former Associate Professor of Music in the School of Music and Performing Arts of Bath Spa University. He is most notable for his critically acclaimed work with British indie rock groups such as James, Elbow and Daughter.

Duddell studied music at the University of Salford and the Royal Academy of Music, and has held academic posts at Exeter University, Brunel University and Salford University before taking up his post at Bath Spa in September 2012.

He is composer-in-residence at the annual Festival N°6 held in Portmerion, Wales.