Fat BoysUS hip-hop trio. Formed 1982. Disbanded 1992
1982
The Fat Boys are an American hip hop trio from Brooklyn, New York City, that emerged in the early 1980s. The group was briefly known originally as the Disco 3.
Wipeout
Wipeout
The Twist (Yo Twist!) (feat. Chubby Checker)
The Twist (Yo Twist!) (feat. Chubby Checker)
THE TWIST
THE TWIST
Kiss Me
PolyBlack
Kiss Me
Kiss Me
Jail House Rap
Jail House Rap
Human Beatbox
Human Beatbox
Stick 'Em
Stick 'Em
Louie Louie
Louie Louie
