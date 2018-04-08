Ian ProwseBorn 10 January 1964
Ian Prowse
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1964-01-10
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/19be302e-3b0b-4032-9b90-4c20e4176f6b
Ian Prowse Biography (Wikipedia)
Ian Prowse (born 10 January 1964) is an English singer-songwriter, currently frontman of Amsterdam and previously of Pele.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Ian Prowse Tracks
Sort by
session track
Ian Prowse
session track
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
session track
Last played on
Fireworks (Live)
Ian Prowse
Fireworks (Live)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fireworks (Live)
Last played on
Fireworks
Ian Prowse
Fireworks
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fireworks
Last played on
You Can't Win Them All Mum
Ian Prowse
You Can't Win Them All Mum
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Town & Country
Ian Prowse
Town & Country
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Town & Country
Last played on
Does This Train Stop On Merseyside
Ian Prowse
Does This Train Stop On Merseyside
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Does This Train Stop On Merseyside
Last played on
My Name Is Dessi Warren
Ian Prowse
My Name Is Dessi Warren
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
My Name Is Dessi Warren
Last played on
What Am I To You
Ian Prowse
What Am I To You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
What Am I To You
Last played on
Mississippi Beat
Ian Prowse
Mississippi Beat
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mississippi Beat
Last played on
Mississippi Beat (Live In Session)
Ian Prowse
Mississippi Beat (Live In Session)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mississippi Beat (Live In Session)
Last played on
Town And Country Blues
Ian Prowse
Town And Country Blues
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Town And Country Blues
Last played on
Mississippi Beat
Ian Prowse (feat. Pauline Scanlon)
Mississippi Beat
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mississippi Beat
Performer
Last played on
I Did It For Love
Ian Prowse
I Did It For Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Did It For Love
Last played on
Upcoming Events
19
Jan
2019
Ian Prowse
St Saviour's Community Centre, Retford, UK
10
May
2019
Ian Prowse, Ian Prowse & Amsterdam
O2 Academy 2 Newcastle, Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK
17
May
2019
Ian Prowse, Ian Prowse & Amsterdam
Manchester Academy 3, Manchester, UK
18
May
2019
Ian Prowse
The Slade Rooms, Wolverhampton, UK
25
May
2019
Ian Prowse
The Slade Rooms, Wolverhampton, UK
Ian Prowse Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist