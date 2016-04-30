Atlantic Shore
Atlantic Shore
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/19b955a7-dc4d-4213-b05f-d60f9b801489
Atlantic Shore Tracks
Sort by
Easier
Atlantic Shore
Easier
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Easier
Last played on
The Comedown
Atlantic Shore
The Comedown
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Comedown
Last played on
Atlantic Shore Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist