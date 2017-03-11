Chris Montague
Chris Montague
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/19b91225-9899-4d72-a836-1d968fe9dca6
Chris Montague Tracks
Sort by
Beamish
Chris Montague
Beamish
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Beamish
Orchestra
Last played on
Chorale
Trish Clowes
Chorale
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03pdcxs.jpglink
Chorale
Last played on
Pfeiffer and the Whales
Trish Clowes
Pfeiffer and the Whales
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03pdcxs.jpglink
Pfeiffer and the Whales
Last played on
Rosenkrantz and Guildenstern are Dead
Colin Towns
Rosenkrantz and Guildenstern are Dead
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rosenkrantz and Guildenstern are Dead
Last played on
Back to artist