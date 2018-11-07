Sons of BillFormed 2005
Sons of Bill
2005
Sons of Bill Biography (Wikipedia)
Sons of Bill is a band from Charlottesville, Virginia founded by brothers Sam, Abe, and James Wilson, along with bassist Seth Green and drummer Todd Wellons. The band took their name from the Wilson brothers' father, Bill Wilson, a musician and professor of philosophical theology and Southern literature at the University of Virginia where the band initially formed. The band's most recent album Love And Logic is their most successful to date and was called "a classic roots-rock record for the modern age" by Rolling Stone and "one of those delightful surprises that music so rarely springs in the age of digital access and constant, instant discovery" by The Guardian newspaper.
