M.A.DBritish boyband. Formed 2013
M.A.D
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2013
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/19b4ca2b-c4e1-4114-bb02-7faf37883e13
M.A.D Biography (Wikipedia)
M.A.D were a British boyband consisting of Michael Sutthakorn, Dan Lewis and Ben "AB" Pryer. The band was originally formed in May 2013. George David of Geoma Media was appointed management. The original band included Aiden Hancock before Ben Pryer replaced him. Sutthakorn is from Northern Ireland, Pryer from London, and Lewis from Bryncethin, South Wales.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
M.A.D Tracks
Sort by
M.A.D Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist