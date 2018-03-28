Gideon KleinBorn 6 December 1919. Died 27 January 1945
Gideon Klein Biography (Wikipedia)
Gideon Klein (6 December 1919 – c. January 1945) was a Czech pianist, classical music composer, and organizer of cultural life at Theresienstadt concentration camp.
Variations on a Moravian folk song (Partita for strings)
Variations on a Moravian folk song (Partita for strings)
String Trio
String Trio
Trio for Strings
Trio for Strings
Duo for Violin and Violoncello
Duo for Violin and Violoncello
Forbidden Music - Trio
Forbidden Music - Trio
Duo for Violin and Violoncello
Duo for Violin and Violoncello
String Trio (1944) (2nd movement, Adagio)
