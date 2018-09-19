Delroy WilsonBorn 5 October 1948. Died 6 March 1995
Delroy Wilson
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p048cxh7.jpg
1948-10-05
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/19b3c333-bfc3-4915-ace8-cdb4a5a79a9b
Delroy Wilson Biography (Wikipedia)
Delroy George Wilson CD (5 October 1948 – 6 March 1995) was a Jamaican ska, rocksteady and reggae singer, regarded as Jamaica's first child star, first finding success as a teenager. His son Karl 'Konan' Wilson has found success as part of British duo Krept and Konan.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Delroy Wilson Tracks
Sort by
Get Ready
Delroy Wilson
Get Ready
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048cxh7.jpglink
Get Ready
Last played on
Dancing Mood
Dancing Mood
Last played on
Rain From The Sky
Delroy Wilson
Rain From The Sky
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048cxh7.jpglink
Rain From The Sky
Last played on
I'm In A Dancing Mood
Delroy Wilson
I'm In A Dancing Mood
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048cxh7.jpglink
I'm In A Dancing Mood
Last played on
I Want Justice
Delroy Wilson
I Want Justice
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048cxh7.jpglink
I Want Justice
Last played on
I'm Still Waiting
Delroy Wilson
I'm Still Waiting
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048cxh7.jpglink
I'm Still Waiting
Last played on
Better Must Come
Delroy Wilson
Better Must Come
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048cxh7.jpglink
Better Must Come
Last played on
Show Me The Way
Delroy Wilson
Show Me The Way
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048cxh7.jpglink
Show Me The Way
Last played on
Put Yourself In My Place
Delroy Wilson
Put Yourself In My Place
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048cxh7.jpglink
Put Yourself In My Place
Last played on
It Hurts (I've Been Hurt)
Delroy Wilson
It Hurts (I've Been Hurt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048cxh7.jpglink
It Hurts (I've Been Hurt)
Last played on
Cool Operator
Delroy Wilson
Cool Operator
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048cxh7.jpglink
Cool Operator
Last played on
HAP: It's Impossible (David Rodigan)
Delroy Wilson
HAP: It's Impossible (David Rodigan)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048cxh7.jpglink
It's Impossible (Impossible Love)
Delroy Wilson
It's Impossible (Impossible Love)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048cxh7.jpglink
It's Impossible (Impossible Love)
Last played on
Rascal Man
Delroy Wilson
Rascal Man
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048cxh7.jpglink
Rascal Man
Last played on
Inner City Blues
Delroy Wilson
Inner City Blues
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048cxh7.jpglink
Inner City Blues
Last played on
Riding For A Fall
Delroy Wilson
Riding For A Fall
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048cxh7.jpglink
Riding For A Fall
Last played on
Is It Because I'm Black
Delroy Wilson
Is It Because I'm Black
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048cxh7.jpglink
Is It Because I'm Black
Last played on
This Life Makes Me Wonder
Delroy Wilson
This Life Makes Me Wonder
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048cxh7.jpglink
This Life Makes Me Wonder
Last played on
It's A Shame
Delroy Wilson
It's A Shame
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048cxh7.jpglink
It's A Shame
Last played on
Spit In The Sky
Delroy Wilson
Spit In The Sky
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048cxh7.jpglink
Spit In The Sky
Last played on
Dancing Mood
Dancing Mood
Last played on
We're All In This Together
Delroy Wilson
We're All In This Together
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048cxh7.jpglink
We're All In This Together
Last played on
Dancing Mood
Dancing Mood
Performer
Last played on
Come in heaven
Delroy Wilson
Come in heaven
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048cxh7.jpglink
Come in heaven
Last played on
Pretty Girl
Delroy Wilson
Pretty Girl
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048cxh7.jpglink
Pretty Girl
Last played on
Once Upon A Time
Delroy Wilson
Once Upon A Time
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048cxh7.jpglink
Once Upon A Time
Your Love Is Amazing
Delroy Wilson
Your Love Is Amazing
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048cxh7.jpglink
Your Love Is Amazing
Who Cares
Delroy Wilson
Who Cares
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048cxh7.jpglink
Who Cares
Conquer Me
Delroy Wilson
Conquer Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048cxh7.jpglink
Conquer Me
True Believer in Love
Delroy Wilson
True Believer in Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048cxh7.jpglink
True Believer in Love
Delroy Wilson Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist