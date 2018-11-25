Rob Heron & The Tea Pad OrchestraFormed 1 January 2011
Rob Heron & The Tea Pad Orchestra
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p03xt14z.jpg
2012-01-01
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/19b1e7e2-b1ee-44ea-9ea9-cc2289e66f5f
Rob Heron & The Tea Pad Orchestra Performances & Interviews
- Rob Heron and The Tea Pad Orchestra - Stealin' Gene (The Quay Sessions)https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03xt2n5.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03xt2n5.jpg2016-06-09T15:42:29.000ZRob Heron and The Tea Pad Orchestra perform live on The Quay Sessionshttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03xt2g1
Rob Heron and The Tea Pad Orchestra - Stealin' Gene (The Quay Sessions)
- Rob Heron and The Tea Pad Orchestra - Honest Man Blues (The Quay Sessions)https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03xt2gs.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03xt2gs.jpg2016-06-09T15:41:10.000ZRob Heron and The Tea Pad Orchestra perform live on The Quay Sessionshttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03xt2cp
Rob Heron and The Tea Pad Orchestra - Honest Man Blues (The Quay Sessions)
Tracks
Sort by
Fool Talkin' Man
Rob Heron & The Tea Pad Orchestra
Fool Talkin' Man
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03xt14z.jpglink
Fool Talkin' Man
Last played on
Flat Tonic Water
Rob Heron & The Tea Pad Orchestra
Flat Tonic Water
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03xt14z.jpglink
Flat Tonic Water
Last played on
Something Blue
Rob Heron & The Tea Pad Orchestra
Something Blue
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03xt14z.jpglink
Something Blue
Last played on
Honest Man Blues
Rob Heron & The Tea Pad Orchestra
Honest Man Blues
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03xt14z.jpglink
Honest Man Blues
Last played on
Still Go Honky Tonkin
Rob Heron & The Tea Pad Orchestra
Still Go Honky Tonkin
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03xt14z.jpglink
Still Go Honky Tonkin
Last played on
Crazy Country Fool
Rob Heron & The Tea Pad Orchestra
Crazy Country Fool
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03xt14z.jpglink
Crazy Country Fool
Last played on
Drinking Coffee Rag
Rob Heron & The Tea Pad Orchestra
Drinking Coffee Rag
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03xt14z.jpglink
Drinking Coffee Rag
Last played on
Danse De La Limonade
Rob Heron & The Tea Pad Orchestra
Danse De La Limonade
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03xt14z.jpglink
Danse De La Limonade
Last played on
Stealin Gene - The Quay Sessions - 9/06/16
Rob Heron & The Tea Pad Orchestra
Stealin Gene - The Quay Sessions - 9/06/16
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03xt14z.jpglink
Junk on the Radio
Rob Heron & The Tea Pad Orchestra
Junk on the Radio
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03xt14z.jpglink
Junk on the Radio
Last played on
Hundreds Of Miles - The Quay Sessions - 9/06/16
Rob Heron & The Tea Pad Orchestra
Hundreds Of Miles - The Quay Sessions - 9/06/16
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03xt14z.jpglink
Poor Man's Son - The Quay Sessions - 9/06/16
Rob Heron & The Tea Pad Orchestra
Poor Man's Son - The Quay Sessions - 9/06/16
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03xt14z.jpglink
Something Blue - The Quay Sessions - 9/06/16
Rob Heron & The Tea Pad Orchestra
Something Blue - The Quay Sessions - 9/06/16
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03xt14z.jpglink
Cats & Chickens - The Quay Sessions - 9/06/16
Rob Heron & The Tea Pad Orchestra
Cats & Chickens - The Quay Sessions - 9/06/16
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03xt14z.jpglink
Flat Tonic Water - The Quay Sessions - 9/06/16
Rob Heron & The Tea Pad Orchestra
Flat Tonic Water - The Quay Sessions - 9/06/16
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03xt14z.jpglink
She Dont Like The Fish
Rob Heron & The Tea Pad Orchestra
She Dont Like The Fish
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03xt14z.jpglink
She Dont Like The Fish
Last played on
Lost and Forgotten
Rob Heron & The Tea Pad Orchestra
Lost and Forgotten
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03xt14z.jpglink
Lost and Forgotten
Last played on
Mary Can't Dance
Rob Heron & The Tea Pad Orchestra
Mary Can't Dance
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03xt14z.jpglink
Mary Can't Dance
Last played on
Still Go Honky-Tonkin'
Rob Heron & The Tea Pad Orchestra
Still Go Honky-Tonkin'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03xt14z.jpglink
Still Go Honky-Tonkin'
Last played on
Quaich Keeper's Blues
Rob Heron & The Tea Pad Orchestra
Quaich Keeper's Blues
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03xt14z.jpglink
Quaich Keeper's Blues
Last played on
Small Town Blues
Rob Heron & The Tea Pad Orchestra
Small Town Blues
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03xt14z.jpglink
Small Town Blues
Last played on
Don't Kick That Oven Door
Rob Heron & The Tea Pad Orchestra
Don't Kick That Oven Door
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03xt14z.jpglink
Don't Kick That Oven Door
Last played on
Penny Drop Mambo
Rob Heron & The Tea Pad Orchestra
Penny Drop Mambo
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03xt14z.jpglink
Penny Drop Mambo
Last played on
Hot Bath
Rob Heron & The Tea Pad Orchestra
Hot Bath
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03xt14z.jpglink
Hot Bath
Last played on
Hey Mr Landlord
Rob Heron & The Tea Pad Orchestra
Hey Mr Landlord
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03xt14z.jpglink
Hey Mr Landlord
Last played on
I'm Feeling Blue
Rob Heron & The Tea Pad Orchestra
I'm Feeling Blue
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03xt14z.jpglink
I'm Feeling Blue
Last played on
Upcoming Events
1
Feb
2019
Rob Heron & The Tea Pad Orchestra
The Cluny, Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK
1
Feb
2019
Rob Heron & The Tea Pad Orchestra
The Cluny, Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK
13
Feb
2019
Rob Heron & The Tea Pad Orchestra
Music Room, Liverpool Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool, UK
16
Feb
2019
Rob Heron & The Tea Pad Orchestra, The Most Ugly Child
Hy Brasil Music Club, Bristol, UK
22
Feb
2019
Rob Heron & The Tea Pad Orchestra
The Water Rats, London, UK
Artist Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist