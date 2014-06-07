Drew GressJazz double-bassist and composer. Born 20 November 1959
Drew Gress
1959-11-20
Drew Gress Biography (Wikipedia)
Drew Gress (born November 20, 1959) is an American jazz double-bassist and composer born in Trenton, New Jersey, raised in the Philadelphia area, and currently based in New York City.
