Claire Sweeney
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1971-04-17
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/19b0f2b1-ac50-4258-8359-d9827e6abd36
Claire Sweeney Biography (Wikipedia)
Claire Jane Sweeney (born 17 April 1971) is an English actress, singer and television personality, best known for playing the role of Lindsey Corkhill in the Channel 4 soap opera Brookside and her appearance on the first series of the reality TV show Celebrity Big Brother.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Claire Sweeney Performances & Interviews
Claire Sweeney Tracks
Sort by
All That Jazz
Claire Sweeney
All That Jazz
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
All That Jazz
Last played on
Too Much Love Will Kill You (feat. Brian May)
Claire Sweeney
Too Much Love Will Kill You (feat. Brian May)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmwg.jpglink
Too Much Love Will Kill You (feat. Brian May)
Last played on
When You Believe
Claire Sweeney
When You Believe
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
When You Believe
Last played on
Black Coffee
Claire Sweeney
Black Coffee
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Black Coffee
Ten Cents A Dance
Claire Sweeney
Ten Cents A Dance
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ten Cents A Dance
The Trolley Song
Claire Sweeney
The Trolley Song
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Trolley Song
Claire Sweeney Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist