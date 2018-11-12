Barbara FairchildBorn 12 November 1950
Barbara Fairchild
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1950-11-12
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/19ae1de4-1b15-45a0-9104-2d489a2df1cf
Barbara Fairchild Biography (Wikipedia)
Barbara Fairchild (born November 12, 1950) is an American country and gospel singer, who is best known for her hit 1973 country song "The Teddy Bear Song" and other country hits.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Barbara Fairchild Tracks
Sort by
I'll Meet You In The Morning
Barbara Fairchild
I'll Meet You In The Morning
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Teddy Bear Song
Barbara Fairchild
The Teddy Bear Song
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Teddy Bear Song
Last played on
Kids Stuff
Barbara Fairchild
Kids Stuff
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Kids Stuff
Last played on
Baby Doll
Barbara Fairchild
Baby Doll
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Baby Doll
Last played on
Cross Road
Barbara Fairchild
Cross Road
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cross Road
Last played on
Stories
Barbara Fairchild
Stories
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Stories
Last played on
Little Girl Feeling
Barbara Fairchild
Little Girl Feeling
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Little Girl Feeling
Last played on
Casting Stones
Barbara Fairchild
Casting Stones
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Casting Stones
Last played on
Something Purer Than Gold
Barbara Fairchild
Something Purer Than Gold
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Color My World
Barbara Fairchild
Color My World
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Color My World
Last played on
Mississippi
Barbara Fairchild
Mississippi
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mississippi
Last played on
Family Ties
Barbara Fairchild
Family Ties
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Family Ties
Last played on
Loving You in Sunshine
Barbara Fairchild
Loving You in Sunshine
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Loving You in Sunshine
Last played on
You Can't Put the City in a Country Girl
Barbara Fairchild
You Can't Put the City in a Country Girl
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Son In My Eyes
Barbara Fairchild
The Son In My Eyes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Son In My Eyes
Last played on
Cheatin' Is
Barbara Fairchild
Cheatin' Is
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cheatin' Is
Last played on
Standing In Your Line
Barbara Fairchild
Standing In Your Line
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Standing In Your Line
Last played on
Let Me Love You Once
Barbara Fairchild
Let Me Love You Once
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Let Me Love You Once
Last played on
Little Boys & Little Toys
Barbara Fairchild
Little Boys & Little Toys
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
We Should Be Together (feat. Barbara Fairchild)
Don Williams
We Should Be Together (feat. Barbara Fairchild)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p041b0ph.jpglink
We Should Be Together (feat. Barbara Fairchild)
Last played on
Let Me Love You Once Before You Go
Barbara Fairchild
Let Me Love You Once Before You Go
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Barbara Fairchild Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist