ArgentFormed 1969
1969
Argent Biography (Wikipedia)
Argent was an English rock band founded in 1969 by keyboardist Rod Argent, formerly of The Zombies. They were best known for their songs "Hold Your Head Up" and "God Gave Rock and Roll to You".
God Gave Rock 'n' Roll to You
Hold Your Head Up
