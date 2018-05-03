Wanda WiłkomirskaBorn 11 January 1929. Died 1 May 2018
Wanda Wiłkomirska Biography (Wikipedia)
Wanda Wiłkomirska (11 January 1929 – 1 May 2018) was a Polish violinist and academic teacher. She was known for both the classical repertoire and for her interpretation of 20th-century music, having received two Polish State Awards for promoting Polish music to the world as well as other awards for her contribution to music. She gave world premiere performances of numerous contemporary works, including music by Tadeusz Baird and Krzysztof Penderecki. Wiłkomirska performed on a violin crafted by Pietro Guarneri in 1734 in Venice. She taught at the music academies of Mannheim and Sydney.
Past BBC Events
Proms 1983: Prom 28
Royal Albert Hall
1983-08-19T23:41:42
19
Aug
1983
Proms 1983: Prom 28
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1967: Prom 02
Royal Albert Hall
1967-07-23T23:41:42
23
Jul
1967
Proms 1967: Prom 02
Royal Albert Hall
