Durrty Goodz Biography (Wikipedia)
Durrty Goodz (born Dwayne Mahorn), previously known as Durrty Doogz, is an English grime MC from London. He is known for his versatility across his tracks with a flow that fuses many styles, from dancehall to reggae to hip-hop and bashment, evoking artists as disparate as Ludacris, Kardinal Offishall and Pharoahe Monch. He is known for his lyricism, flow and wit on the mic.
Durrty Goodz Tracks
Leave It Out (feat. Durrty Goodz)
The Goldborns
The Goldborns
Leave It Out (feat. Durrty Goodz)
Leave It Out (feat. Durrty Goodz)
Destruction
Jammer
Destruction
Destruction
Destruction (Remix)
Jammer
Jammer
Destruction (Remix)
Destruction (Remix)
Mystry Take Over
Durrty Goodz
Mystry Take Over
Mystry Take Over
Baga
Manga Saint Hilare & Durrty Goodz
Baga
Baga
Performer
Round 1
Wiley
Round 1
Round 1
Take Back The Scene
Durrty Goodz
Take Back The Scene
Take Back The Scene
Till The Casket Drops (BBC Introducing Do No Drop) (feat. Durrty Goodz, AC/DC, Papoose & Sercoee)
ShaoDow
ShaoDow
Till The Casket Drops (BBC Introducing Do No Drop) (feat. Durrty Goodz, AC/DC, Papoose & Sercoee)
Till The Casket Drops (BBC Introducing Do No Drop) (feat. Durrty Goodz, AC/DC, Papoose & Sercoee)
Till The Casket Drops (feat. Sercoee, Durrty Goodz, AC MC & Papoose)
ShaoDow
ShaoDow
Till The Casket Drops (feat. Sercoee, Durrty Goodz, AC MC & Papoose)
Till The Casket Drops (feat. Sercoee, Durrty Goodz, AC MC & Papoose)
Imagine
Durrty Goodz
Imagine
Imagine
Organise
Durrty Goodz
Organise
Organise
Till The Casket Drops (feat. Serocee, Durrty Goodz, AC & Papoose)
ShaoDow
ShaoDow
Till The Casket Drops (feat. Serocee, Durrty Goodz, AC & Papoose)
Till The Casket Drops (feat. Serocee, Durrty Goodz, AC & Papoose)
BMP
Durrty Goodz
BMP
BMP
Linkup Season (feat. Chip, Swiss, Black the Ripper, Flowdan, Rocks FOE & Durrty Goodz)
Dexplicit
Dexplicit
Linkup Season (feat. Chip, Swiss, Black the Ripper, Flowdan, Rocks FOE & Durrty Goodz)
Linkup Season (feat. Chip, Swiss, Black the Ripper, Flowdan, Rocks FOE & Durrty Goodz)
Link Up Season
Dexplicit
Link Up Season
Link Up Season
AKA KINGAH
Durrty Goodz
AKA KINGAH
AKA KINGAH
Japan
Durrty Goodz
Japan
Japan
Today
Durrty Goodz
Today
Today
Off da Heazy
Durrty Goodz
Off da Heazy
Off da Heazy
Off the Heezy
Durrty Goodz
Off the Heezy
Off the Heezy
David Rodigan
Durrty Goodz
David Rodigan
David Rodigan
Rodigan
Durrty Goodz
Rodigan
Rodigan
AKA King
Durrty Goodz
AKA King
AKA King
Back To School
Durrty Goodz
Back To School
Back To School
Life's What You make It
Durrty Goodz
Life's What You make It
Life's What You make It
What U Make It
Durrty Goodz
What U Make It
What U Make It
