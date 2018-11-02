Durrty Goodz (born Dwayne Mahorn), previously known as Durrty Doogz, is an English grime MC from London. He is known for his versatility across his tracks with a flow that fuses many styles, from dancehall to reggae to hip-hop and bashment, evoking artists as disparate as Ludacris, Kardinal Offishall and Pharoahe Monch. He is known for his lyricism, flow and wit on the mic.