Latoya Nontokozo Buthelezi (born 5 February 1990), also known by her stage name Toya Delazy, is a South African singer, pianist, dancer and performer from KwaZulu-Natal. and based in London. She released two albums under Sony Music Africa and one her own label Delazy Entertainment. Delazy was nominated in the Best International Act (Africa) category at the 2013 BET Awards. Her debut studio album, Due Drop, was supported by five singles: "Pump It On", "Love Is in the Air", "Are You Gonna Stay?", "Heart" and "Memoriam". Following the release of her debut studio album, Delazy took home the awards for Newcomer of the Year and Best Pop Album at the 2013 SAMAs. She made a major impact on South African top 40 radio.