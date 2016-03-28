Rudy RottaBorn 14 October 1950. Died 3 July 2017
Rudy Rotta (14 October 1950 – 3 July 2017) was an Italian blues guitarist who lived near Verona.
Rotta was born in Villadossola, Italy but was raised in Lucerne, Switzerland where his family emigrated. He began his career in Switzerland at the age of 14, but eventually returned to Verona. Over his career, he played with a number of well-known blues artists including Brian Auger, John Mayall, Robben Ford and Peter Green. Rotta died on 3 July 2017 in Verona after an illness.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Rudy Rotta Tracks
Woke Up This Moring
Karen Carroll
Woke Up This Moring
Woke Up This Moring
Find A Way
Dirty South & Rudy Rotta
Find A Way
Find A Way
Look Out Your Window
Rudy Rotta
Look Out Your Window
Look Out Your Window
