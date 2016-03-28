Rudy Rotta (14 October 1950 – 3 July 2017) was an Italian blues guitarist who lived near Verona.

Rotta was born in Villadossola, Italy but was raised in Lucerne, Switzerland where his family emigrated. He began his career in Switzerland at the age of 14, but eventually returned to Verona. Over his career, he played with a number of well-known blues artists including Brian Auger, John Mayall, Robben Ford and Peter Green. Rotta died on 3 July 2017 in Verona after an illness.