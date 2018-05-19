Toriano Adaryll "Tito" Jackson (born October 15, 1953) is an American singer-songwriter and guitarist. Jackson was an original member of The Jackson 5 and The Jacksons, who rose to fame in the late 1960s and 1970s with the Motown label, and later recorded as a solo artist on the Epic label in the late 1970s and 1980s. Tito is the third child in the Jackson family.