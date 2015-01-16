Hera BjörkBorn 29 March 1972
Hera Björk
1972-03-29
Hera Björk Biography (Wikipedia)
Hera Björk Þórhallsdóttir (born 29 March 1972) is an Icelandic singer. She is best known for representing Iceland in the Eurovision Song Contest 2010 with the song "Je ne sais quoi".
Hera Björk
