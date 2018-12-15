Simon Finn is an English psychedelic folk musician.

Finn was born 4 March 1951 in Godalming, Surrey, moved to London in 1967, where his first performance was opening for Al Stewart at the Marquee Club in Soho. He released his Pass the Distance LP in 1970, which in later years attained legendary status as it was so hard to obtain.[citation needed] The album featured contributions from Robert Buckland, Paul Burwell, Ken Elliot, and David Toop. "Pass the Distance" was remastered and re-released on Durtro/Jnana records in 2004 and again in 2008 on vinyl by Mayfair Music. In the same year, after a thirty-five year absence from the music scene, he began touring again. His first performance was in support of the band Current 93 at St George the Martyr Church in Toronto in June 2004. Since then he has performed in Moscow, Athens, Glasgow, Barcelona, New York City, Chicago and many other cities around the world. His second album, Magic Moments, was his first new recording in 35 years and was released by Durtro/Jnana.