Gary Arthur McDaniel (born February 1, 1954), better known by his stage name Chuck Dukowski, is an American punk rock musician and a founding member and bass player for Black Flag. Dukowski wrote some of Black Flag's most popular songs, including "My War," "What I See," "I've Heard It Before" and "Spray Paint." He left the band before the release of My War, and afterward served as Black Flag's manager. Dukowski was also the co-owner of SST Records until 1990, after which he served as "Head of Sales" until leaving the label in the late 1990s.[citation needed]

After Black Flag, Dukowski continued to play in Würm, SST "supergroup" October Faction, and formed his own band SWA in 1985 with Merrill Ward of Overkill.

Dukowski has a new band with artist and musician (and his wife) Lora Norton called The Chuck Dukowski Sextet. They released their debut album, Eat My Life, on Dukowski's own Nice & Friendly Records in 2006. In 2013, Chuck launched Flag with former Black Flag members Keith Morris, Bill Stevenson, Dez Cadena, and Descendents/All guitarist Stephen Egerton to perform the music of Black Flag.