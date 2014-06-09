AstroChilean band. Formed September 2008
Astro
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2008-09
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/19a04994-f724-499e-9de1-6434be4b7355
Astro Biography (Wikipedia)
Astro were an indie band from Santiago, Chile formed in 2008.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Astro Tracks
Sort by
Ciervos
Astro
Ciervos
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ciervos
Last played on
Panda
Astro
Panda
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Panda
Last played on
Astro Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist