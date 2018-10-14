Heiner GoebbelsBorn 17 August 1952
Heiner Goebbels
1952-08-17
Heiner Goebbels Biography (Wikipedia)
Heiner Goebbels (born 17 August 1952) is a German composer, director and professor at Justus-Liebig-University in Gießen and artistic director of the International Festival of the Arts Ruhrtriennale 2012–14.
The Rain
Heiner Goebbels
The Rain
Dwell Where the Dogs Dwell (The Horatian)
Heiner Goebbels
Dwell Where the Dogs Dwell (The Horatian)
Performer
Landschaft mit entfernten Verwandten (Excerpts)
Heiner Goebbels
Landschaft mit entfernten Verwandten (Excerpts)
Choir
Narrator
The Absence of Time (Ashes and Snow)
Heiner Goebbels
The Absence of Time (Ashes and Snow)
Performer
Ensemble
Courante (Suite for Sampler and Orchestra; Surrogate Cities)
Heiner Goebbels
Courante (Suite for Sampler and Orchestra; Surrogate Cities)
Orchestra
Excursion in the mountains
Heiner Goebbels
Excursion in the mountains
Bourée/Wildcard, from Surrogate Cities (excerpt)
Otomo Yoshihide (samples), Junge Deutsche Philharmonie, Peter Rundel (conductor) & Heiner Goebbels
Bourée/Wildcard, from Surrogate Cities (excerpt)
Performer
Exhibition Of Objects
Heiner Goebbels
Exhibition Of Objects
The Thunder (feat. Heiner Goebbels & William S. Burroughs)
Malcolm X
The Thunder (feat. Heiner Goebbels & William S. Burroughs)
Walden
Heiner Goebbels
Walden
El Sonido
Heiner Goebbels
El Sonido
The Wind
Heiner Goebbels
The Wind
Dwell where the dogs dwell
Heiner Goebbels
Dwell where the dogs dwell
