B. A. RobertsonBorn 12 September 1956
B. A. Robertson
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1956-09-12
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/199c8c5c-0c13-44fc-8d9b-f3e5f3261103
B. A. Robertson Biography (Wikipedia)
Brian Alexander "B. A." Robertson (born 12 September 1956) is a Scottish musician, actor, composer and songwriter. He had a string of hits in the late 1970s and early 1980s, characterised by catchy pop tunes and jaunty, humorous lyrics, most notably "Bang Bang", a tongue-in-cheek commentary on famous historical and fictional couples. He co-wrote the Grammy-nominated and Ivor Novello Award-winning "The Living Years". It was a number one hit in the USA, Canada, Australia and Ireland and reached #2 in his native UK. He has also written music for films and been a television presenter.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
B. A. Robertson Tracks
Sort by
To Be Or Not To Be
B. A. Robertson
To Be Or Not To Be
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
To Be Or Not To Be
Last played on
Bang Bang
B. A. Robertson
Bang Bang
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bang Bang
Last played on
Knocked It Off
B. A. Robertson
Knocked It Off
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Knocked It Off
Last played on
Knocked It Off
B. A. Robertson
Knocked It Off
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Knocked It Off
Last played on
Hold Me
B. A. Robertson
Hold Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hold Me
Last played on
Playlists featuring B. A. Robertson
B. A. Robertson Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist