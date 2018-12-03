Carly PearceAmerican country music singer. Born 24 April 1990
Carly Pearce
1990-04-24
Carly Pearce Biography (Wikipedia)
Carly Cristyne Slusser (born April 24, 1990), known as Carly Pearce, is an American country music singer based in Nashville. Her debut single, "Every Little Thing," peaked at number one on the US Country Airplay chart.
Carly Pearce Tracks
Closer To You
Carly Pearce
Closer To You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0606b34.jpglink
Closer To You
Last played on
I Need a Ride Home
Carly Pearce
I Need a Ride Home
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0606b34.jpglink
I Need a Ride Home
Last played on
Hide The Wine
Carly Pearce
Hide The Wine
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0606b34.jpglink
Hide The Wine
Last played on
Every Little Thing
Carly Pearce
Every Little Thing
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0606b34.jpglink
Every Little Thing
Last played on
Hide The Wine (Live At CMA Fest 2018)
Carly Pearce
Hide The Wine (Live At CMA Fest 2018)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0606b34.jpglink
If My Name Was Whiskey
Carly Pearce
If My Name Was Whiskey
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0606b34.jpglink
If My Name Was Whiskey
Last played on
Honeysuckle
Carly Pearce
Honeysuckle
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0606b34.jpglink
Honeysuckle
Last played on
Dare Ya
Carly Pearce
Dare Ya
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0606b34.jpglink
Dare Ya
Last played on
Upcoming Events
9
Mar
2019
Carly Pearce
The O2 Arena, London, UK
9
Mar
2019
Carly Pearce, Lady Antebellum, Hunter Hayes and Dustin Lynch
The O2 Arena, London, UK
The O2 Arena, London, UK
10
Mar
2019
Carly Pearce, Lady Antebellum, Hunter Hayes and Dustin Lynch
The SSE Hydro, Glasgow, UK
The SSE Hydro, Glasgow, UK
10
Mar
2019
Carly Pearce
Hydro Arena, Glasgow, UK
