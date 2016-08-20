Jon RoseBorn 1951
Jon Rose
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1951
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1998d8a2-535d-45b3-9e7e-92f63276d15d
Jon Rose Biography (Wikipedia)
Jon Rose (born 1951) is a British-Australian violinist. Rose began playing violin at age 7 after winning a music scholarship to King's School in Rochester, UK. He has appeared on over 30 albums.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jon Rose Tracks
Sort by
Palimpolin
Jon Rose
Palimpolin
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Palimpolin
Last played on
Dinky, the Singing Dingo
Jon Rose
Dinky, the Singing Dingo
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dinky, the Singing Dingo
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Tectonics 2016: Jon Rose / Labyrinthine (Jane Dickson with Lucy Duncombe and Anneke Kampman)
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/enzhn3
City Halls
2016-05-08T23:29:53
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p03fvgl8.jpg
8
May
2016
Tectonics 2016: Jon Rose / Labyrinthine (Jane Dickson with Lucy Duncombe and Anneke Kampman)
City Halls
Jon Rose Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist