Revolution SaintsHard Rock / Melodic Rock. Formed 2014
Revolution Saints
2014
Revolution Saints Biography (Wikipedia)
Revolution Saints is an American supergroup conceptualized by Frontiers Records president Serafino Perugino, and formed by Jack Blades of Night Ranger, Damn Yankees and Shaw Blades; Deen Castronovo of Journey, The Dead Daisies, Ozzy Osbourne, Bad English and Hardline; and Doug Aldrich of Whitesnake, Dio, Lion, Bad Moon Rising, Burning Rain and The Dead Daisies.
Their self-titled debut album was released on February 24, 2015.
Their second album, Light in the Dark, was released on October 13, 2017. The album was ranked #8 on Dr. Music's 2017 "Album of the Year" list .
Revolution Saints Tracks
I Wouldn't Change A Thing
