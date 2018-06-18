Greensky Bluegrass is a five-piece American bluegrass/Country band founded in Kalamazoo, Michigan in Mid-2000. The band has evolved over the years, growing from 3 to 5 members, adding electric effects and touring with a full light show. "The whole notion of “traditional bluegrass” strangely remains a sticking point for plenty of the genre's faithful. Partly because of their name, every article written about the band addresses the fact that what Greensky does is “not quite” bluegrass. These depths have been plumbed. In fact, in their own promotional material, GSBG describes their sound as “their own version of bluegrass music, mixing the acoustic stomp of a stringband with the rule-breaking spirit of rock & roll.”