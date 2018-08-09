Josetxu ObregónBorn 1979
Josetxu Obregón
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1979
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/19943041-457e-4171-a8ed-d82d428beb0c
Josetxu Obregón Biography (Wikipedia)
Josetxu Obregón is a Spanish cellist, specializing in early music performance.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Josetxu Obregón Tracks
Sort by
Recercadas on 'Tenores italianos'
Diego Ortiz
Recercadas on 'Tenores italianos'
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Recercadas on 'Tenores italianos'
Last played on
Recorder Concerto in G minor
Francesco Mancini
Recorder Concerto in G minor
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Recorder Concerto in G minor
Performer
Last played on
Back to artist