Yes Sir BossRock band from Bristol, UK. Formed 2007
Yes Sir Boss
2007
Yes Sir Boss Biography (Wikipedia)
Yes Sir Boss! is a Bristol-based ska punk band founded in 2007 at Falmouth University. The band were signed under Stone'd Records and released an EP with the label, Desperation State, before self-releasing King in a Rocking Chair in 2014.
Yes Sir Boss Tracks
Not Guilty
Yes Sir Boss
Not Guilty
Not Guilty
Mrs #1 Ft. Joss Stone
Yes Sir Boss
Mrs #1 Ft. Joss Stone
Mrs #1 Ft. Joss Stone
Mrs #1
Yes Sir Boss
Mrs #1
Mrs #1
Never Know
Yes Sir Boss
Never Know
Never Know
My Mine
Yes Sir Boss
My Mine
My Mine
Desperation State
Yes Sir Boss
Desperation State
Desperation State
Pretty Thing
Yes Sir Boss
Pretty Thing
Pretty Thing
Yes Sir Boss Links
