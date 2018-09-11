Darren Hayman and the Secondary ModernFormed 2007
Darren Hayman and the Secondary Modern
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p056j5xv.jpg
2007
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/199097d0-c306-40e8-80ae-b87659695e82
Tracks
Sort by
Two Tree Island (6 Music Session, 4 Oct 2010)
Darren Hayman and the Secondary Modern
Two Tree Island (6 Music Session, 4 Oct 2010)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p056j5xv.jpglink
Drive Too Fast (6 Music Session, 4 Oct 2010)
Darren Hayman and the Secondary Modern
Drive Too Fast (6 Music Session, 4 Oct 2010)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p056j5xv.jpglink
Amy And Rachel - Hub Session 27/02/2009
Darren Hayman and the Secondary Modern
Amy And Rachel - Hub Session 27/02/2009
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p056j5xv.jpglink
Amy And Rachel - Hub Session 27/02/2009
Last played on
Pramtown (6 Music Session, 27 Feb 2009)
Darren Hayman and the Secondary Modern
Pramtown (6 Music Session, 27 Feb 2009)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p056j5xv.jpglink
Pramtown (6 Music Session, 27 Feb 2009)
Last played on
Nothing You Can Do About It (6 Music Session, 4 Oct 2010)
Darren Hayman and the Secondary Modern
Nothing You Can Do About It (6 Music Session, 4 Oct 2010)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p056j5xv.jpglink
Room To Grow - Hub Session 27/02/2009
Darren Hayman and the Secondary Modern
Room To Grow - Hub Session 27/02/2009
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p056j5xv.jpglink
Room To Grow - Hub Session 27/02/2009
Last played on
Winter Makes You Want Me More (6 Music Session, 4 Oct 2010)
Darren Hayman and the Secondary Modern
Winter Makes You Want Me More (6 Music Session, 4 Oct 2010)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p056j5xv.jpglink
High Rise Towers In Medium Size Towns
Darren Hayman and the Secondary Modern
High Rise Towers In Medium Size Towns
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p056j5xv.jpglink
High Rise Towers In Medium Size Towns
Last played on
Winter Makes You Want Me More
Darren Hayman and the Secondary Modern
Winter Makes You Want Me More
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p056j5xv.jpglink
Winter Makes Me Want You More
Darren Hayman and the Secondary Modern
Winter Makes Me Want You More
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p056j5xv.jpglink
Winter Makes Me Want You More
Last played on
Calling out your name
Darren Hayman and the Secondary Modern
Calling out your name
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p056j5xv.jpglink
Calling out your name
Last played on
Nothing You Can Do About It
Darren Hayman and the Secondary Modern
Nothing You Can Do About It
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p056j5xv.jpglink
Nothing You Can Do About It
Last played on
Calling Out Your Name Again
Darren Hayman and the Secondary Modern
Calling Out Your Name Again
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p056j5xv.jpglink
Calling Out Your Name Again
Last played on
Pram Town
Darren Hayman and the Secondary Modern
Pram Town
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p056j5xv.jpglink
Pram Town
Last played on
Artist Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist