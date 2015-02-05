The Bots are a Los Angeles-based indie rock band founded by brothers Mikaiah Lei and Anaiah Lei. They perform garage punk music.

Rolling Stone named them an artist "Most Likely To Succeed in 2014" during their coverage of acts performing at the annual Coachella Music Festival.

The Bots had already self released a full length album and 3 EP'S before they signed to Fader Label in 2013. The band debuted their album Pink Palms in October 2014 via FADER Label.