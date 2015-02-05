The BotsMikaiah Lei & Anaiah Lei. Formed 2010
The Bots
2010
The Bots Biography
The Bots are a Los Angeles-based indie rock band founded by brothers Mikaiah Lei and Anaiah Lei. They perform garage punk music.
Rolling Stone named them an artist "Most Likely To Succeed in 2014" during their coverage of acts performing at the annual Coachella Music Festival.
The Bots had already self released a full length album and 3 EP'S before they signed to Fader Label in 2013. The band debuted their album Pink Palms in October 2014 via FADER Label.
The Bots Tracks
All Of Them
The Bots
All Of Them
All Of Them
Last played on
All of Them (Wide Awake)
The Bots
All of Them (Wide Awake)
All of Them (Wide Awake)
Last played on
Northern Lights
The Bots
Northern Lights
Northern Lights
Performer
Last played on
I Like Your Style
The Bots
I Like Your Style
I Like Your Style
Last played on
Vanity
The Bots
Vanity
Vanity
Last played on
No One Knows
The Bots
No One Knows
No One Knows
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Glastonbury: 2013
Worthy Farm, Pilton
30 Jun 2013
30
Jun
2013
Glastonbury: 2013
Worthy Farm, Pilton
The Bots Links
