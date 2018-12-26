Benny HillBorn 21 January 1924. Died 18 April 1992
Benny Hill
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p06bfrnm.jpg
1924-01-21
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/198dfed2-a0c0-428c-8c4b-29cd7ed02526
Benny Hill Biography (Wikipedia)
Alfred Hawthorne "Benny" Hill (21 January 1924 – 20 April 1992) was an English comedian and actor, best remembered for his television programme The Benny Hill Show, an amalgam of slapstick, burlesque, and double entendre in a format that included live comedy and filmed segments, with him at the focus of almost every segment.
Hill was a prominent figure in British culture for nearly four decades. His show proved to be one of the great success stories of television comedy and was among the most-watched programmes in the UK; the audience peaked at more than 21 million in 1971.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Benny Hill Tracks
Sort by
Ernie
Benny Hill
Ernie
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06bfrqf.jpglink
Ernie
Last played on
Ernie (The Fastest Milkman In The West)
Benny Hill
Ernie (The Fastest Milkman In The West)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06bfrnm.jpglink
Ernie (The Fastest Milkman In The West)
Last played on
Transistor Radio
Benny Hill
Transistor Radio
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06bfrqf.jpglink
Transistor Radio
Last played on
Harvest of Love
Benny Hill
Harvest of Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06bfrqf.jpglink
Harvest of Love
Last played on
Ting A Ling A Loo
Benny Hill
Ting A Ling A Loo
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06bfrqf.jpglink
Ting A Ling A Loo
Last played on
Ernie (The Fastest Milkman)
Benny Hill
Ernie (The Fastest Milkman)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06bfrqf.jpglink
Ernie (The Fastest Milkman)
Last played on
Gather In The Mushrooms
Benny Hill
Gather In The Mushrooms
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06bfrqf.jpglink
Gather In The Mushrooms
Last played on
Playlists featuring Benny Hill
Benny Hill Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist