Jaspinder Narula
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01br5bm.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/198af86f-a3ba-4bf0-ab50-54f42c06e7aa
Jaspinder Narula Biography (Wikipedia)
Jaspinder Narula is a Punjabi singer and Bollywood playback singer. She is also a Sufi music singer.
She shot to fame after the duet "Pyar to hona hi tha" with Remo Fernandes from the 1998 film Pyar To Hona Hi Tha for which she won the 1999 Filmfare Best Female Playback Award. The other notable films she has sung in include Mission Kashmir, Mohabbatein, Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani and Bunty Aur Babli. She is also a singer of Sufi music, as well as Gurbani and other Sikh religious music.
In 2008, she won the title of India's Best Live Performer in the NDTV Imagine singing reality series, Dhoom Macha De (2008).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jaspinder Narula Performances & Interviews
Jaspinder Narula Tracks
Sort by
Tera Rang Balle Balle
Jaspinder Narula
Tera Rang Balle Balle
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5bm.jpglink
Tera Rang Balle Balle
Last played on
Sona Sona
Sudesh Bhonsle
Sona Sona
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05x58yx.jpglink
Sona Sona
Last played on
Judaai Judaai
Hariharan
Judaai Judaai
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ql8nq.jpglink
Judaai Judaai
Last played on
Tare Hain Barati
Kumar Sanu
Tare Hain Barati
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05cq8wh.jpglink
Tare Hain Barati
Last played on
No 1 Punjabi
Sonu Nigam
No 1 Punjabi
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05x58yx.jpglink
No 1 Punjabi
Last played on
Nach Baliye
Sukhwinder Singh
Nach Baliye
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br59z.jpglink
Nach Baliye
Last played on
Ankhiyon Se Goli Maare
Sonu Nigam
Ankhiyon Se Goli Maare
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05x58yx.jpglink
Ankhiyon Se Goli Maare
Last played on
Bumbro
Shankar Mahadevan
Bumbro
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5bm.jpglink
Bumbro
Last played on
Saajan Ke Ghar Jaana Hai
Alka Yagnik
Saajan Ke Ghar Jaana Hai
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05x58l5.jpglink
Saajan Ke Ghar Jaana Hai
Last played on
Sangeet
Jaspinder Narula
Sangeet
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5bm.jpglink
Sangeet
Last played on
Jawani Veh Jawani (feat. Jaspinder Narula)
Jags Klimax
Jawani Veh Jawani (feat. Jaspinder Narula)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02332jf.jpglink
Jawani Veh Jawani (feat. Jaspinder Narula)
Last played on
Mera Yaar Dildar
Sukhwinder Singh
Mera Yaar Dildar
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br59z.jpglink
Mera Yaar Dildar
Last played on
Aaja Soniya
Ms Scandalous
Aaja Soniya
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05t63n6.jpglink
Aaja Soniya
Last played on
Playlists featuring Jaspinder Narula
Jaspinder Narula Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist