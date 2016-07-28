Charlotte BrayBorn 1982
Charlotte Bray
1982
Charlotte Bray Biography (Wikipedia)
Charlotte Bray (born 1982) is a British composer.
Zustӓnde (2016) [2nd movement: "Freely, fiercely independent"]
Ensemble
Last played on
Zustande: I. Brittle, frozen, slowly disintegrating
Ensemble
Last played on
Agnus Dei
Last played on
Agnus Dei (a reflection on Byrd's Agnus Dei from the Mass for 5 voices)
Last played on
Stone Dancer
Last played on
Agnus Dei (a reflection on Byrd's Agnus Dei)
Choir
Last played on
Caught In Treetops
Ensemble
Last played on
At the Speed of Stillness
Last played on
Songs from Yellow Leaves
Last played on
Falling in the Fire (Proms 2016)
Last played on
Stone Dancer (Aldeburgh Festival)
Last played on
At the speed of Stillness
Last played on
The Sun Was Chasing Venus For String Quintet
Ensemble
Oneiroi For Piano
Yellow Leaves For Soprano And Piano - Old Tales
Yellow Leaves For Soprano And Piano - While The Bell Tolls
Yellow Leaves For Soprano And Piano - Still Standing
At The Speed Of Stillness For Orchestra
Orchestra
Passing Shadows For Guitar
Performer
Caught In Treetops, Pt. 2
Last played on
At the speed of stillness
Performer
Last played on
At the speed of stillness (BBC commission: world premiere)
Last played on
